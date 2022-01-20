April 2022 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in April 2022. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

BITE SIZED ARCHIE VOL. 1 (TR)



We hope you’re hungry for laughs! The collection of Archie Comics’ first-ever webcomic series is here! Bite Sized Archie features all your pals and gals from Riverdale (and beyond) while covering everything from video games to pop culture to embarrassing group chats! Complete with exclusive bonus features, character sketches and behind-the-scenes conversations from the creative team, you’ll be absolutely thrilled as we take a deeper look at the comic that’s been delighting Archie fans on social media every week!

Script: Ron Cacace

Art: Vincent Lovallo

Cover: Vincent Lovallo

978-1-64576-913-2

$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN

6 3/8 x 8” TR

112 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/27

Book Market On-Sale Date: 5/17

FUN WITH LITTLE ARCHIE AND FRIENDS SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT)

Get ready for high-octane fun and adventure with LITTLE ARCHIE and his friends from Riverdale! When Little Sabrina meets up with Little Archie, Little Jughead, and Little Betty and Veronica, all kinds of chaos breaks loose and the gang find themselves transported into new, fantastical game world inspired by their favorite hobbies! Watch as they brave the mystical and mysterious realm of Gryphons and Gargoyles, form a big-wheel gang, and attempt to relax in an unexpectedly exciting animal farming video game! Featuring the talents of award-winning Lumberjanes writer Shannon Watters, Little Archie writer J. Torres, and Betty & Veronica: Vixens writer Jamie L. Rotante along with the amazing art team of Erin Hunting, Adrian Ropp, and Agnes Garbowska.

Script: Shannon Watters, J Torres, Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Erin Hunting, Adrian Ropp, Agnes Garbowska, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

CVR A Main Cover: Erin Hunting

CVR B Var: Brittney Williams

On Sale Date: 4/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #329



BRAND NEW STORY! Archie tries to become a YouTube star by recording a series of “How To” tutorials. Each one turns out to be a disaster, forcing him to change his title from “how to” to “How NOT To!”

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/20

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #14: 1990s



BRAND NEW STORY: “I Won’t Be There for You” Archie and the girls are excited to see a live taping of their favorite sitcom “Buddies.” But when the cameras are off, the cast starts fighting like a bunch of entitled Hollywood brats! It’s up to Archie, Betty & Veronica to reignite their friendship!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 4/6

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

THE ARCHIES ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR #1



We’re celebrating THE ARCHIES 55th anniversary with this special issue honoring their musical mayhem—featuring a BRAND NEW STORY! In “Sound Off!” The Archies are looking for a place to practice after their loud music forced Mr. Andrews to kick them out of his garage. Where will they go next to rehearse? PLUS a sampling of some of the best classic and modern classic stories featuring the musical supergroup!

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Jeff Shultz, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito“ Peña

On Sale Date: 4/6

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #303

BRAND NEW STORIES: “Trails and Tribulations!” When the gang’s favorite hiking trail gets washed out, they need to find a new one—but every other trail is riddled with problems! Will they be able to find the perfect trail and enjoy the great outdoors?

Then, in “A Million Dollars Short,” Veronica realizes that she misplaced her purse, which had a million dollars in it. Betty enlists the help of Cricket O’Dell to use her sense of smell to track down the missing purse. Betty and Veronica follow Cricket throughout Riverdale as she follows her nose towards the scent of the missing money! Will they be able to track down the missing loot?

Script: Dan Parent, Francis Bonnet

Art: Dan Parent, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmire, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/27

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #14

BRAND NEW STORIES: First, “For the Love of Jughead!” It’s springtime and love is in the air… for everyone except Jughead, of course. This inspires Betty and Veronica to come up with an idea—to combine Jughead’s love of food with the world of dating. They plot to send him on a series of dinner dates with a few of their female friends. Will the love bug finally bite Jughead—or have Betty and Veronica bit off more than they can chew?

Then, Cricket O’Dell, with her unerring nose for money, keeps being drawn to a new visitor to Riverdale who, by all appearances, is virtually a pauper. She can’t figure it out. Veronica notices this and is intrigued. She deduces that the new guy must be a secret billionaire, and makes it her project to win him over. Will Veronica find out his true identity? Or is Cricket’s nose’s losing its secret powers?

Script: Bill Golliher, Craig Boldman

Art: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/13

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

