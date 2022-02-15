It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 2/16/22!



BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #301

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Snowbound!“ Betty and Veronica take Jughead’s little sister Jellybean sledding—but when Jellybean’s snow tube runs amok, all three of them end up lost… and without their cell phones! The girls are cold, lost and distraught… will they ever be found?!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 2/16

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTERS 1-23 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Veronica’s influencer career is still hitting some speed bumps, so she decides to let loose by watching a dating show over at Betty and Ethel’s place. Perhaps a revelation from the show can inspire Veronica on how to turn everything around.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

