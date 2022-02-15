It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 2/16/22!
To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #301
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Snowbound!“ Betty and Veronica take Jughead’s little sister Jellybean sledding—but when Jellybean’s snow tube runs amok, all three of them end up lost… and without their cell phones! The girls are cold, lost and distraught… will they ever be found?!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 2/16
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Subscribe to the series direct from Archie Comics!
Get it from your local comic shop!
Read it digitally on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
CHAPTERS 1-23 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Veronica’s influencer career is still hitting some speed bumps, so she decides to let loose by watching a dating show over at Betty and Ethel’s place. Perhaps a revelation from the show can inspire Veronica on how to turn everything around.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTERS 1-23 FOR FREE
CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTER TWENTY-FOUR
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on ComiXology!