New Archie Comics Releases for 10/26/22

Madam Satan returns with a trio of terrifying tales in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale October 26, 2022:
Madam Satan escaped Hell a fugitive and hated woman by Satan and his thralls. She’s now principal of Baxter High and Hell has come to Earth. With each classroom acting as a portal to the different circles in Hell, Madam Satan must recruit similar tortured souls if she has any chance of survival… all leading up to a Madam Satan and her army vs. Satan and his in this highly-anticipated follow-up to last year’s hit Chilling Adventures in Sorcery!
Script: Eliot Rahal, Sina Grace, Casey Gilly
Art: Vincenzo Federici, Corin Howell, Liana Kangas
Colors: Matt Herms, Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Julius Ohta
Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla
On Sale Date: 10/26
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “More Doom and Gloom,“ Archie can’t shake the feeling that something strange is happening in Riverdale after he and Jughead come across a mysterious lab in the woods. Then it hits Archie: he remembers that lab from childhood—it belongs to the evil Mad Doctor Doom! He also remembers the two children who foiled his plans for world domination in the past—but will they be able to stop him this time?
Then, in “The Power Pets Return!” Archie’s dog Vader has noticed that while the Superteens often work together, Evilheart (Reggie) enjoys playing practical jokes on Pureheart (Archie). Trying to steer Reggie in the right direction, Vader enlists the other Power Pets to help him prevent these practical jokes once and for all!
Script: Bill Golliher, Tom DeFalco
Art: Bill Golliher, Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/26
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
This newest volume of Archie’s popular series collects 480 more pages of the best and funniest Archie comic stories! Grab one now because before you know it, they’ll be gone in a FLASH!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario Tito Peña
978-1-64576-901-9
$10.99 US / $14.99 CAN
4-7/8 x 6-9/16”
480 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/26
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
