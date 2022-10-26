New Archie Comics Releases for 10/26/22

Madam Satan escaped Hell a fugitive and hated woman by Satan and his thralls. She’s now principal of Baxter High and Hell has come to Earth. With each classroom acting as a portal to the different circles in Hell, Madam Satan must recruit similar tortured souls if she has any chance of survival… all leading up to a Madam Satan and her army vs. Satan and his in this highly-anticipated follow-up to last year’s hit Chilling Adventures in Sorcery!

Script: Eliot Rahal, Sina Grace, Casey Gilly

Art: Vincenzo Federici, Corin Howell, Liana Kangas

Colors: Matt Herms, Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Julius Ohta

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 10/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “More Doom and Gloom,“ Archie can’t shake the feeling that something strange is happening in Riverdale after he and Jughead come across a mysterious lab in the woods. Then it hits Archie: he remembers that lab from childhood—it belongs to the evil Mad Doctor Doom! He also remembers the two children who foiled his plans for world domination in the past—but will they be able to stop him this time?

Then, in “The Power Pets Return!” Archie’s dog Vader has noticed that while the Superteens often work together, Evilheart (Reggie) enjoys playing practical jokes on Pureheart (Archie). Trying to steer Reggie in the right direction, Vader enlists the other Power Pets to help him prevent these practical jokes once and for all!

Script: Bill Golliher, Tom DeFalco

Art: Bill Golliher, Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/26

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

