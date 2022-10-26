Home Archie Horror New Archie Comics Releases for 10/26/22

New Archie Comics Releases for 10/26/22

, ,

Madam Satan returns with a trio of terrifying tales in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale October 26, 2022:

This newest volume of Archie’s popular series collects 480 more pages of the best and funniest Archie comic stories! Grab one now because before you know it, they’ll be gone in a FLASH!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario Tito Peña
978-1-64576-901-9
$10.99 US / $14.99 CAN
4-7/8 x 6-9/16”
480 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 10/26

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
Series Start Page


