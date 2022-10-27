New Archie Comics Coming in January 2023

The Archies go to India, and then Archie battles the whole world in January’s new releases! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

In a post-apocalyptic future, our hero Archie Andrews is cursed to walk the world alone—well, alone with his souped-up jalopy. But Archie can defend himself—in fact, he’s the master of a brutal, deadly form of martial arts and must use his skills when he comes face-to-face with his rival and evil mirror image, Reggie. This action-packed one-shot is equal parts Mad Max: Fury Road and The Fist of the North Star, and reunites the “Jughead the Burgarian” team from the smash-hit comic THE BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER!

Script: Aubrey Sitterson

Art: Jed Dougherty

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Jed Dougherty

Variant Cover: Aaron Lopresti

On Sale Date: 1/18

32-page, full color comic, $3.99

Archie and his friends from Riverdale have been globetrotting for decades… but their favorite place to visit by far is India! This special collection includes every story where Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and yes, even Reggie, have travelled to the great country. And what would any great trip be without plenty of romance, special cameo appearances, and TONS of musical moments? Plus, a BRAND-NEW STORY! In “Stars in Their Eyes,” Bollywood star Amisha Mehta has a film lined up to shoot in India and manages to get Betty and Veronica a gig as extras. The girls arrive on the set and Amisha discovers one of the biggest teen heartthrobs, Prasad Arora, is now scheduled to be in the film as well. When she hears this, she’s hopeful she will be in a scene with her crush. Betty and Veronica decide to play matchmaker to get Prasad and Amisha introduced… but will they cause more harm than good?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-872-2

$14.99 US / $18.99 CAN

6 x 9”

144 pp, Full Color Trade Paperback

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/25

THREE BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Frigid Frolic,” Jughead convinces Archie and Toni to join in a Frigid Frolic Fundraiser activity at the beach, (that’s an ocean swim in the dead of winter!) mainly because he hears there’s going to be great snacks afterwards. This gets Toni’s attention and Archie’s draw is the chance to meet some new girls. Reggie and Veronica overhear and plan to join in as well to show how tough they can be. Who will be able to withstand the cold and come out the chilly champion?

Then, in “Friendship is Magic,” superhero Darla Lang, aka DARKLING, comes face-to-face with another magically-powered teen: Sabrina the Teenage Witch! Sabrina’s got a problem; a portal has opened up in her aunts’ house and she has to get rid of it before she lets evil in. Will their combined power do the trick?

Finally, in “Vs the Sorceress Suprema,” Pureheart the Powerful and Steel Sterling team up to stop the beautiful sorceress SUPREMA, whose been stealing jewels all throughout Riverdale! But will their strength be a match against her cunning charm and beauty?

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco

Art: Bill Golliher, Steven Butler, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/11

192-page, full color comic, $8.99 U.S.

THREE BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “CHILL OUT!” a big winter storm knocks the power out in Riverdale. The Coopers end up staying at Lodge mansion, the only house in town that runs on its own generator. But as the Lodges keep hearing about all the displaced families, they open up their mansion to all of Riverdale. Will Hotel Lodge be a new business venture for Veronica’s enterprising father? Or will he be left out in the cold?

Then, in “What’s in a Name?” Kelly Brand, a.k.a. the superhero FLY GIRL, is on an important mission: she’s helping Betty come up with a better superhero name than “Superteen”! Their work is cut short, however, when an intruder comes to disrupt the peace in Riverdale. It’s up to the two um, super teens, to restore order!

Finally, in “Clowning Around,” the circus performer-superhero Frank Verrano, better known as INFERNO, has taken Veronica Lodge under his wing. Can he stop the crimes plaguing Riverdale AND dissuade Veronica from running away to join the circus?

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Ryan Jampole, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/4

192-page, full color comic, $8.99

THREE BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Be Your Valentine!” Veronica keeps getting valentines dropped into her locker from a secret admirer. They seem very romantic, and she’s intrigued. Then when she hides out to sneak a look at her admirer, she notices it’s someone she’d never expect! Who is it, and what does he really want?

Then, in “The Ultimate Test,” superhero MR. JUSTICE touches down in Pembrooke. And he’s tasked with something of supreme importance: being Cheryl Blossom’s life coach! But will the job of making sure Cheryl Blossom treats others with kindness be the toughest mission Mr. Justice has ever been on?

Finally, Betty and Veronica stumble upon a super-battle between Steel Sterling and the Blue Bison, a hulking brute who possesses even greater strength than Steel. Noting that Archie is a big fan of Steel, the girls compete with each other to get an autograph during the super-battle, causing even more visual chaos. Will they get in Steel’s way of victory?

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco

Art: Dan Parent, Pat and Tim Kennedy, James Fry, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/25

192-page, full color comic, $8.99 U.S.

Archie Milestones returns with a brand-new spotlight on everyone’s favorite burger-loving BFF: Jughead Jones! In the BRAND NEW STORY “It’s A Jug, Jug, Jug, Jug World!” Archie and the gang haven’t seen much of Jughead lately. As it turns out, he’s been spending time in a VR facility which allows him to create his own virtual reality landscape. The others are able to plug themselves into this world that Jughead has created so they decide to sample it. What will they encounter on their virtual tour of Jughead’s ideal world? From time travel to life lessons and everything in-between, this digest highlights the best and brightest Jughead moments and stories—with plenty of snacks along the way!

Script: Craig Boldman

Art: Rex Lindsey

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Rex Lindsey

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/18

192-page, full color comic, $8.99