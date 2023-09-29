Halloween starts now in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONCIA DIGEST #29!

Shinji commits a Halloween party foul, and Betty stumbles into some bad mojo in this week’s new issue of WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST!

When Shinji double books himself for Halloween (where does he think he is, Riverdale?) he may need the combined skill of his alter ego Ghost Fox and his mom, She-Fox, to set things right in time for the party of the season. It all goes down in “The Mother of all Scare Tactics” by Dan Parent!

Then, mild-mannered Betty Cooper tries on a spiffy new denim jacket and starts acting a bit out of character. Could this mysterious wardrobe change have otherworldly powers? We may need a full assembly of The Mighty Crusaders to sort it out, in “Return of Denim” by Rob Sinnott and Bill Galvan!

You can preview both of those below, along with a complete Halloween classic, “The Big Prize” by George Gladir and Jeff Shultz. What a way to ring in Spooky Season! You can grab your own copy right here, and remember, the haunts are just getting started!