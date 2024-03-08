Fran Frazer has a new case in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #322!

No crime is too small for intrepid Detective Fran Frazer, and she’s back on an all-new case in this week’s BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #322!

We first met Detective Fran Frazer last month when she turned Riverdale on its head with a real caper of a mystery, and turned Archie’s head, as well (of course!). Well, good news for all you whodunnit hounds; Fran’s particular set of skills are needed once again now in a story she relates on her true crime podcast called “Only Mysteries in the Building.” It’s a lot of fun, brought to us by the winning team of Tom DeFalco and Bill Golliher.

Then, Sabrina is back from her other adventure this week for a little more magical mayhem in “Not So Hot!” by Dan Parent. The gang goes ice skating and Sabrina, being the true pal she is, brings some hot chocolate to share. But . . . this drink wasn’t prepared by Sabrina’s magical aunts, was it? Because everyone’s having a high-flying adverse reaction!

And as you know, this is a fully packed issue in Archie’s renowned digest library, so you’ve got nearly 200 more pages of classic comics to savor over the weekend, including the windy “Litter Perfect” by the legendary Archie team of Frank Doyle and Stan Goldberg, which you can read in full below. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!