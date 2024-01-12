Meet detective Fran Frazer in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #136!

A Golden Age hero returns and Young Dr. Masters sparks an old rivalry between Betty & Veronica, all in this week’s WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #136!

The long-awaited return of detective Fran Frazer, who made her comics debut way back in the 1940s, happens here in an all-new story by Ian Flynn and Holly G! Today’s Fran is a photojournalist and podcaster with a knack for solving crimes, even the dangerous ones! But this is Riverdale, so when Archie and Veronica get involved, a love triangle ensues — or does it?!

Then, Young Dr. Masters is back with a scheme to select a local teen who embodies his idea of “The Perfect Specimen” of health and beauty. So naturally, BFFs Betty and Veronica are instantly sparked into a bitter competition for the prize! It all goes down in a new story by Daniel Kibblesmith and Steven Butler.

And that’s just the start of nearly 200 pages of classic Archie comics, including the complete New Year caper, “Resolved,” by Frank Doyle and Stan Goldberg, which you can read in full below. Once you’re caught up, you can resolve to grab your copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!