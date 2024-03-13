New Archie Comics Releases for 3/13/24

Good news: there’s a new movie about The Shield filming in Riverdale. Bad news: The Shield isn’t in it! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale March 13, 2024:

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #138

BRAND NEW STORY! A big budget movie about The Shield is being filmed in Riverdale, and Archie and all his friends can’t wait to see it! But how does Joe Higgins, the man behind the Shield mask, feel about all this fanfare?

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/13

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

