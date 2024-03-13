New Archie Comics Releases for 3/13/24

Good news: there’s a new movie about The Shield filming in Riverdale. Bad news: The Shield isn’t in it! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale March 13, 2024:
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #138
BRAND NEW STORY! A big budget movie about The Shield is being filmed in Riverdale, and Archie and all his friends can’t wait to see it! But how does Joe Higgins, the man behind the Shield mask, feel about all this fanfare?
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/13
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
