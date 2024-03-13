Home Mighty Crusaders New Archie Comics Releases for 3/13/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 3/13/24

Panels from and Archie Comics story. Jughead discovers a robot double of himself in Dilton's laboratory.

Good news: there’s a new movie about The Shield filming in Riverdale. Bad news: The Shield isn’t in it! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale March 13, 2024:

Cover of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #138. Archie and the gang lounge around inside giant tulip blossoms.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #138

BRAND NEW STORY! A big budget movie about The Shield is being filmed in Riverdale, and Archie and all his friends can’t wait to see it! But how does Joe Higgins, the man behind the Shield mask, feel about all this fanfare?

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/13
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Betty sits with Archie on a park bench. Veronica, angry in the background, throws a cell phone at his head, saying it's an example of wireless communication.

Betty, Veronica, Archie, and Reggie are in various costumes from different time periods at a retro party.

Betty and Veronica are skiing and they see the imprint of a human body in the snow. Veronica says it means Archie has been here today.Betty, Veronica, Midge, and Nancy are at a sleepover party, talking on the phone, listening to music, doing manicures, and having a pillow fight. Veronica's parents look on with scowls on their faces, and her dad says they are doing everything but sleeping.

