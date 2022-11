The holiday season is the worst time for a run of bad luck, but that’s what happens when Jinx Molloy is in town, in this week’s WORLD OF B&V DIGEST #20.

Jinx returns in a brand new story by Dan Parent called (what else?) “Merry Jinx-Mas,” and that’s the just the start of 180+ pages of holiday fun; there’s a reason they call Archie the Official Comic Book of Christmas! You can start reading right now with a complete Frank Doyle / Stan Goldberg classic below, and have a festive weekend!