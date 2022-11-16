New Archie Comics Releases for 11/16/22

Celebrate Christmas with the whole Jones family in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale November 16, 2022:

BRAND NEW STORY! In “Adventures in Christmas Babysitting,” Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica have taken Jellybean, Leroy, and Souphead to the mall at Christmastime. While Betty and Veronica take Jellybean to shop at a “boring” clothing store, Archie and Jughead volunteer to take the kids to see Santa. But as soon as Souphead and Leroy are out of Betty and Veronica’s view, they unexpectedly dart off! Can Archie and Jughead find the kids and keep them from getting into hijinks?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/16

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

