Bite Sized Archie #059 – B & V Shopping

It’s never just a quick trip!

Bite Sized Archie is written by Ron Cacace and drawn by Vincent Lovallo. Check back every Friday for a new comic and follow @ArchieComics on Twitter for updates! Read every Bite Sized Archie comic on Tinyview!

BITE SIZED ARCHIE VOL. 1 (a print collection!) is now available for pre-order!

Click here to read previous editions!

More like this:

Bite Sized Archie #058 – A Ghoul’s Errand

Bite Sized Archie #057 – Crimes Against The Crown

Bite Sized Archie #056 – Plenty to Digest

Bite Sized Archie #055 – Here Comes Santa Claus