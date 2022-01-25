It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 1/26/22!



ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO DIGEST #13: BEST OF THE ’60s

THE ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST SERIES RETURNS with a NEW LEAD STORY! In “Woodstock Woes!” The Archies have been invited to appear at the most famous musical event in history—the Woodstock Rock Festival! However, getting there proves to be a problem and they’re worried they’ll be late and miss their time slot! Fortunately, Jughead’s got a plan: they’ll take a shortcut through the woods… what could possibly go wrong?! Then we continue celebrating Archie’s long-lasting legacy of 80+ years of publishing with a special retroactive look at some of the most important eras in Archie’s history! First up: the 1960s, the Silver Age of comics and the decade that brought us the birth of The Archies! Plus, stories from every decade of Archie. There’s something for fans of all ages!

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Harry Lucey

On Sale Date: 1/26

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MODERN CLASSICS: MAGIC (TP)

After 80 years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present the best stories so far from the 2020s – collected for the first time ever. Don’t miss these modern classics! This is Archie’s new sister series to our all-time best-selling graphic novel series, featuring a focus on the latest and greatest stories from the previous year of digests.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-907-1

$9.99 US / $13.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 7 ½”

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/26

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTERS 1-20 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! While Ethel explores how she really feels about Moose (with help from Midge and Nancy, of course), Archie decides to confront Jughead on why he’s blatantly avoiding Ethel.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTER TWENTY-ONE (Available 1/25 at 9pm ET)

