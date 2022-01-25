It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 1/26/22!
To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO DIGEST #13: BEST OF THE ’60s
THE ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST SERIES RETURNS with a NEW LEAD STORY! In “Woodstock Woes!” The Archies have been invited to appear at the most famous musical event in history—the Woodstock Rock Festival! However, getting there proves to be a problem and they’re worried they’ll be late and miss their time slot! Fortunately, Jughead’s got a plan: they’ll take a shortcut through the woods… what could possibly go wrong?! Then we continue celebrating Archie’s long-lasting legacy of 80+ years of publishing with a special retroactive look at some of the most important eras in Archie’s history! First up: the 1960s, the Silver Age of comics and the decade that brought us the birth of The Archies! Plus, stories from every decade of Archie. There’s something for fans of all ages!
Script: Tom DeFalco
Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Harry Lucey
On Sale Date: 1/26
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Subscribe to the series direct from Archie Comics!
Get it from your local comic shop!
Read it digitally on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE MODERN CLASSICS: MAGIC (TP)
After 80 years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present the best stories so far from the 2020s – collected for the first time ever. Don’t miss these modern classics! This is Archie’s new sister series to our all-time best-selling graphic novel series, featuring a focus on the latest and greatest stories from the previous year of digests.
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-64576-907-1
$9.99 US / $13.99 CAN
5 1/4 x 7 ½”
256 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/26
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order your copy direct from Archie Comics
Get it from your local comic shop!
Pre-order from your preferred online retailer!
Read it digitally on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
BIG ETHEL ENERGY
CHAPTERS 1-20 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! While Ethel explores how she really feels about Moose (with help from Midge and Nancy, of course), Archie decides to confront Jughead on why he’s blatantly avoiding Ethel.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Storyboards: Maria Li
Colors: Cathy Le
Lettering: Kielamel Sibal
CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTERS 1-20 FOR FREE
CLICK HERE TO READ CHAPTER TWENTY-ONE (Available 1/25 at 9pm ET)
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on ComiXology!