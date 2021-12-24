Bite Sized Archie #055 – Here Comes Santa Claus

He’s gonna find out who’s naughty or nice!

Bite Sized Archie is written by Ron Cacace and drawn by Vincent Lovallo. Check back every Friday for a new comic and follow @ArchieComics on Twitter for updates! Read every Bite Sized Archie comic on Tinyview!

Click here to read previous editions!

More like this:

Bite Sized Archie #054 – The Eternal Question

Bite Sized Archie #053 – Our Love Is Infinite

Bite Sized Archie #052 – Plenty to Digest

Bite Sized Archie #051 – One Man’s Wrong Opinion