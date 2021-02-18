May 2021 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in May 2021. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: SUPERHEROES #1

Get ready for some super heroics featuring Archie and the Gang… along with some very super appearances by classic Archie characters like Bob Phantom and Blackjack!

Script: Ian Flynn,

Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jack Morelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/19

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #3: LOVE SHOWDOWN



As we celebrate Archie Comics’ landmark 80th Anniversary, we’re taking a special look at some of the most notable stories in Archie’s history! First up, we revisit the iconic “Love Showdown” storyline: Archie decides he is finally going to make up his mind and choose his true love. On hearing this, Betty and Veronica fight for his affections tooth and nail with wits and wiles… who will come out the winner? Fan-favorite “bad girl” Cheryl Blossom returns to the mix as well, ensuring that the romantic hijinx are at an all-time high… and that Archie’s decision is harder than ever!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Henry Scarpelli and Vincent Lovallo

On Sale Date: 5/19

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS THRILL (TR)

You’ll be thrilled with this new collection of over 400 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, filled with fun, humor and charm!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-937-8

$9.99 US

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/26

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #293

BRAND NEW STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Had Never Met? …Until Now!” The “What If” series continues with a tale that imagines what life would be like for America’s BFFs Betty and Veronica if they hadn’t met until the present day!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/5

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #109

BRAND NEW STORY: “Don’t Mask Me Why!” Archie decides to launch a YouTube show based on the popular Masked Singer TV series, but this one isn’t for wannabe singers—it’s about cooking! The one thing Archie didn’t count on is the fact that cooking in a kitchen requires some balance and dexterity, and that’s not even taking into account his outrageous costume choice! Will he make it as a viral cooking star, or will he just make a big mess?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/12

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #5

BRAND NEW STORY: “THE BIG DILL!” Jughead asks Betty for a favor. He’s heard about a sport called “Pickleball” which is a cross between tennis and ping pong, and he wants her help in an upcoming tournament, in which the main prize is a “Big Dill.” Jughead loves pickles and wants to win! Betty, who loves any chance to play a new sport, agrees—but will they have what it takes to face-off against the Pickleball masters, Veronica and Hiram Lodge?!

Script: Tania Del Rio

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/26

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.