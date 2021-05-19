New Releases for 5/19/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 5/19/21!
To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
ARCHIE & FRIENDS: SUPERHEROES #1
Get ready for some super heroics featuring Archie and the Gang… along with some very super appearances by classic Archie characters like Bob Phantom and Blackjack!
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jack Morelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/19
32-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order a copy from the Archie Webstore!
Get the issue from your local comic shop!
Read it on ComiXology!
ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #3: LOVE SHOWDOWN
As we celebrate Archie Comics’ landmark 80th Anniversary, we’re taking a special look at some of the most notable stories in Archie’s history! First up, we revisit the iconic “Love Showdown” storyline: Archie decides he is finally going to make up his mind and choose his true love. On hearing this, Betty and Veronica fight for his affections tooth and nail with wits and wiles… who will come out the winner? Fan-favorite “bad girl” Cheryl Blossom returns to the mix as well, ensuring that the romantic hijinx are at an all-time high… and that Archie’s decision is harder than ever!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Henry Scarpelli
On Sale Date: 5/19
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order from the Archie Comics Store!
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Read it on ComiXology!
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on ComiXology!