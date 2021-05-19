New Releases for 5/19/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 5/19/21!



To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: SUPERHEROES #1

Get ready for some super heroics featuring Archie and the Gang… along with some very super appearances by classic Archie characters like Bob Phantom and Blackjack!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Jack Morelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/19

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #3: LOVE SHOWDOWN

As we celebrate Archie Comics’ landmark 80th Anniversary, we’re taking a special look at some of the most notable stories in Archie’s history! First up, we revisit the iconic “Love Showdown” storyline: Archie decides he is finally going to make up his mind and choose his true love. On hearing this, Betty and Veronica fight for his affections tooth and nail with wits and wiles… who will come out the winner? Fan-favorite “bad girl” Cheryl Blossom returns to the mix as well, ensuring that the romantic hijinx are at an all-time high… and that Archie’s decision is harder than ever!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Henry Scarpelli

On Sale Date: 5/19

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on ComiXology!