‘Bite Sized Archie’ Goes Big with Syndication on Tinyview and Digital Collection at ComiXology

Bite Sized Archie, the first-ever webcomic series from Archie Comics, is expanding its online presence with a new syndication deal with digital comics app Tinyview and the upcoming release of the first in a series of digital collections on ComiXology.

“We created Bite Sized Archie because we were looking for a new way to deliver funny and relevant comics content directly to our dedicated fans on social media,” said writer and Archie Comics Director of Publicity & Social Media Ron Cacace. “We’re continually amazed and humbled by the positive feedback from readers of all ages. And getting to add the series to a platform like Tinyview, where a whole new audience will be able to follow along weekly alongside our current readers on social media, it’s such a wonderful feeling and we’re so grateful for the opportunity.”

“I never would have thought that my random lunch break doodles of Archie and Jughead would set the style for the company’s first ever web comic series,” said artist and Archie Comics Art Director Vincent Lovallo. “I’m very grateful to Ron, my comrade in comics, who pushed the concept for the series forward and continues to deliver smart, relevant, and fun stories that anyone can enjoy.”

New and previously published editions of Bite Sized Archie will continue to be posted every Friday on the Archie Comics social media pages, while Tinyview users will get a special early preview on Thursday evenings. All previously released and upcoming editions of Bite Sized Archie will be available on the Tinyview platform for web, iOS and Android, and adapted for its vertical-scroll format. Bite Sized Archie joins a diverse assortment of popular webcomic series on the platform, which specializes in delivering short bursts of comics content directly to readers in an easy-to-read format and is the first addition from a major American comics publisher on the service.

“Everyone who reads comics got into Archie at one point or another,” said Matt Bors, Founder of The Nib and Editorial Advisor to Tinyview. “It’s an honor to get such a revered strip on Tinyview.”

“I grew up with Archie Comics,” said Rajesh Lalwani, Founder & CEO of Tinyview Comics. “We are so excited to bring Bite Sized Archie to our readers worldwide!”

Bite Sized Archie will also be heading to digital comics platform ComiXology with a digital volume collecting the first 16 comic strips and extras including behind-the-scenes conversations, character sketches, and more. Bite Sized Archie Vol. 1 will be available for individual download at $2.99 or free-to-read for ComiXology Unlimited subscribers on June 2nd.

“As Art Director, I’m often reviewing artwork, editing and composing design elements for print production, so it’s a welcome change of pace to be able to contribute my own art to a project,” said Lovallo. “The Bite Sized style is a culmination of the things I grew up with and still adore to this day: comics, cartoons, video games, anime and manga.”

“Every Archie Comics fan has a particular era, art style, or artist that they consider to be the best or their favorite,” said Cacace. “Vin has done an incredible job of taking elements and cues from the most iconic eras of the characters to create something that’s both familiar and new at the same time. You’ll get to see his process and design work in this new collection and just how much work goes into every panel. We hope everyone loves reading it as much as we love working on it!”

Bite Sized Archie Vol. 1

We hope you’re hungry… hungry for laughs! Archie Comics’ first-ever webcomic series, Bite Sized Archie, is here! This volume includes sixteen hilarious strips of bite-sized fun covering everything from video games to pop culture to embarrassing group chats. Complete with exclusive bonus features, character sketches, and behind-the-scenes conversations from the creative team, this digital collection shines a brighter light on the comic that’s been delighting Archie fans on social media every week! Collects Bite Sized Archie #1-16 plus bonus features.

Script: Ron Cacace

Art: Vincent Lovallo

38 pages

$2.99 U.S

Available exclusively on ComiXology

Release Date: 6/2

About Tinyview

Bite-sized comics for your coffee breaks! Whether you’re a kid or a grown-up, a science fanatic or a political junkie, there’s something for everyone on Tinyview.

