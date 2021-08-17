New Archie Comics Releases for 8/18/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and on digital platforms on 8/18/21!



BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #296

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Cheers to You!” A national cheerleading reality show has set their sights on Riverdale High! Betty’s already been putting in 110% effort at practice—but now that TV stardom is on the horizon, Veronica wants to get in on the action too… there’s only one problem—can she actually cheer?!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 8/18

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

