New Archie Comics Releases for 8/18/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and on digital platforms on 8/18/21!
To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #296
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Cheers to You!” A national cheerleading reality show has set their sights on Riverdale High! Betty’s already been putting in 110% effort at practice—but now that TV stardom is on the horizon, Veronica wants to get in on the action too… there’s only one problem—can she actually cheer?!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 8/18
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Subscribe to the series direct from Archie Comics!
Get it from your local comic book shop!
Read it now on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on ComiXology!