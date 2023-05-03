Amber Nightstone is back in B&V FRIENDS FOREVER: GAME ON!

Sabrina’s rival, the bad witch Amber Nightstone, is back today in BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: GAME ON!, and she’s brought some pals!

You may remember Amber made her splashy debut in last fall’s instant sell-out SABRINA ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR. Another spooky hit followed with the introduction of Trick and Treat, the Halloween imps, in ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR. Now, all three of these ghouls are teaming up in a new story by Ron Robbins and Dan Parent in GAME ON! this week, where they face off against the friendship power of Betty and Veronica. They don’t stand a chance!

Of course, that’s just the beginning of a full issue of video game celebrations from the Archie Archives. You can start reading now with the hilarious complete classic, “Video Strategy” below, and then grab your own copy right here!