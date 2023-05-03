New Archie Comics Releases for 5/3/23

Sabrina baddie Amber Nightstone returns (with Trick & Treat in tow) in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the new Archie comics on-sale May 3, 2023:

A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this collection of tales of video games, digital drama, and virtual reality realness! In “Be Glitched,” Sabrina joins Betty, Veronica, and the gang for some fun at the Riverdale Arcade. Unbeknownst to her, rival Amber Nightstone (along with her new pals Trick and Treat) arrive on the scene to cause some magical MMORPG mayhem!

Script: Ron Robbins

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/3

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

Who doesn’t love reading comics?! Archie, Jughead, Betty & Veronica sure do—and they’d like you to meet all the various comic book characters that comprise Riverdale and beyond! From adventures at the comic shop to superheroes run amok, this is a fun who’s who of classic Archie Comics characters!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/3

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

After 80 years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present the best stories so far from the 2020s—collected for the first time ever. Don’t miss these modern classics!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-881-4

$9.99 US / $13.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 7 ½”

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/3

