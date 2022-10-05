Trick and Treat debut today in ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR!

Archie has a long tradition of magical characters who make their own special brand of holiday hijinks in Riverdale during special times of the year, and today sees the debut of two new additions to the pantheon! Trick and Treat are the spirits of Halloween — one for the scary side and one for the candy side (we’ll let you guess who’s who!) — and you’ll find their first story in the ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR one-shot comic book out now. You can preview that tale by Ian Flynn and Ryan Jampole below, along with a full story by Francis Bonnet and the Fabulous Kennedy Brothers, and grab your collectible copy here at the Archie Store!