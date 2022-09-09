High fan demand drives sell-out of two key Archie Comics titles!

SABRINA ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR and JINX GRIM FAIRY TALES one-shots have sold out from Archie Comics HQ.



High interest in new Archie Comics characters and updated versions of classic icons has driven sell-outs of two recent releases. Though both are still available for readers to purchase from comic book stores, Archie Comics HQ has sold out of JINX GRIM FAIRY TALES and SABRINA ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR. The latter will be getting a special second printing, on-sale October 5.

SABRINA ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR marks the first appearance of Amber Nightstone, a new villain for Sabrina the Teenage Witch who is trying to usurp her place in the mortal world. Amber’s debut story by Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli leads a one-shot collection of classic tales celebrating the beloved character’s 60th anniversary this year. Amber Nightstone’s second appearance will be in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #19, also on-sale October 5.

“I’m so proud of this new Sabrina comic to celebrate her 60th anniversary and add to the future with a new character like Amber Nightstone,” said Archie Comics Editor-in-Chief Mike Pellerito. “Fans and retailers have been so supportive of what we’ve been doing at Archie with new characters and fresh takes on the stories, and we are just blown away by this sell-out. We’re glad to be reprinting this adventure so quickly and look forward to more magical stories with Sabrina for years to come!”

JINX GRIM FAIRY TALES features the first appearance of an older teen version of the “Li’l Jinx” character created by Joe Edwards in 1947. An adult-targeted horror one shot, the issue centers around Jinx telling frightening morality tales to some unruly kids while babysitting, and features work by Magdalene Visaggio, James III, Joe Corallo, Craig Cermak, Evan Stanley, Eva Cabrera, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli.

“As soon as we started working with the incredible team we had on JINX GRIM FAIRY TALES, we knew we had something special,” said Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante. “Clearly, the fans felt the same way! This is Archie’s first return to horror since 2021’s CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY, and its success just further excites us about all the fantastic horror content we have coming up. Trust us, you’re not going to want to miss a minute of the chilling adventures yet to come.”

Several more creepily collectible one-shots are rolling out during spooky season from the Archie Horror imprint during its ongoing “Month of Mayhem” event, including WEIRDER MYSTERIES (September 21), CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SALEM (October 12), FEAR THE FUNHOUSE (October 19), and RETURN OF CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY (October 26).