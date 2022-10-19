A trio of new spooky campfire tales await in FEAR THE FUNHOUSE!



The Archie Horror label has a long and gory history of terrifying comics for true horror fans. But what about scary stories for the younger set who may want their first peek under the coffin lid and don’t know where to start?

This week’s FEAR THE FUNHOUSE one-shot is the answer! An anthology of brand-new stories starring the Riverdale gang as pre-teens trying to spook each other around a campfire late one night, the comic features work by the best kids’ comics talent around including Michael Northrup (Teen Titans Go!), Micol Ostow (Riverdale), Lissette Carrera (Lore Olympus), and many more. You can sneak a peek at all three lighter-side tales of terror below, and grab your collectible copy right here!