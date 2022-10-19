New Archie Comics Releases for 10/19/22

Archie and friends scare themselves silly around the campfire in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale October 19, 2022:
A night camping at the treehouse in the woods leads the pre-teen Archie and his friends to do what any kid their age would do in that scenario: tell scary stories! But each story grows creepier and creepier as the kids realize that maybe, just maybe, there is some truth to these tall tales in an anthology that’s equal parts Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Goosebumps.
Script: Micol Ostow, Magdalene Visaggio, Michael Northrop
Art: Lisette Carrera, Ryan Caskey, Diana Camero
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Lisette Carrera
Variant Cover: Sweeney Boo
On Sale Date: 10/19
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
BRAND NEW STORY! “Scary Sleepover“ It’s spooky season, so Veronica’s hosting a special sleepover so she and her friends can binge-watch horror movies!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/19
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
