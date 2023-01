The status quo in Riverdale is about to get flipped when Cassie Cloud comes to town! She’s tall, colorful, sunny, and she’s here to hang with the cool kids in Randolph’s role-playing game club.

The new ongoing character debuts in a story by Jamie L. Rotante and Holly G! in next month’s ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR one-shot. You can reserve your soon-to-be collectible copy with your local comic shop this weekend, and let them know Archie sent you!