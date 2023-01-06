Fly Girl is back (and Inferno, too!) in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #310!

This week’s new issue of BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST is stuffed with THREE new stories including superhero action Riverdale-style!

In the lead story by Dan Parent, a winter storm leaves the town’s power-less to hole up at Lodge Manor, and then we get some exciting Mighty Crusaders action by Ian Flynn, Ryan Jampole, and Bill Galvan! First, Fly Girl is here to help Betty Cooper solve the problem we’ve all been wondering about for ages: isn’t there a better superhero name for her than “SuperTeen”? The answer may surprise you! Then, Inferno the Fire-Breather (not Fireball!) teams up with Veronica against a gang of criminal clowns. You can start reading the issue below with a classic wintry Sabrina tale by Dick Malmgren, and then snag your own copy here!