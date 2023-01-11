New Archie Comics Releases for 1/11/23

Darkling meets Sabrina in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale January 11, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

THREE BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Frigid Frolic,” Jughead convinces Archie and Toni to join in a Frigid Frolic Fundraiser activity at the beach, (that’s an ocean swim in the dead of winter!) mainly because he hears there’s going to be great snacks afterwards. This gets Toni’s attention and Archie’s draw is the chance to meet some new girls. Reggie and Veronica overhear and plan to join in as well to show how tough they can be. Who will be able to withstand the cold and come out the chilly champion?

Then, in “Friendship is Magic,” superhero Darla Lang, aka DARKLING, comes face-to-face with another magically-powered teen: Sabrina the Teenage Witch! Sabrina’s got a problem; a portal has opened up in her aunts’ house and she has to get rid of it before she lets evil in. Will their combined power do the trick?

Finally, in “Vs the Sorceress Suprema,” Pureheart the Powerful and Steel Sterling team up to stop the beautiful sorceress SUPREMA, whose been stealing jewels all throughout Riverdale! But will their strength be a match against her cunning charm and beauty?

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco

Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/11

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS