Veronica Scrooges it up in ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #14!

It’s never too early for Christmas, especially when it comes to this week’s new issue of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST!

Continuing our latest annual tradition, the new CHRISTMAS IN JULY-themed issue is packed with nearly 200 pages of classic yuletide mirth from all eight decades of Archie Comics history. And it comes right when we need it most: in the high heat of the summer! There’s no better way to cool down.

You can get a taste with the complete “Merry Misery” by Frank Doyle and Dan DeCarlo below, then grab your own copy right here. And have a very merry weekend!