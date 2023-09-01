Tour the Archie Music-verse in THE BEST OF ARCHIE: MUSICAL MADNESS!

The all-time best-selling, fan-favorite, Weatherbee-approved graphic novel series “The Best of Archie” is back with a bang-shang-a-lang this week in MUSICAL MADNESS, and we’ve got a sneak peek!

True-blue Archie fans know The Archies is just one of the groovy bands in Riverdale and surrounding towns (even if they’re your favorite!). We’ve got Josie and the Pussycats, of course, but there’s also our pal Bingo Wilkin, Rock Candi, The Madhouse Ma-Ads, and many more. THE BEST OF ARCHIE: MUSICAL MADNESS highlights the best stories starring each of those acts, going all the way back into the archives and collecting some recent hits, as well.

You can start reading below with the complete “Fran the Fan Meets the Madhouse Ma-ads” from 1969 by Archie Legends George Gladir and Dan DeCarlo. And the beat goes on! Grab your own bookshelf-worthy copy right here and dance the night away!