New Archie Comics Releases for 9/6/23

Sabrina vs. The Wicked Trinity, Nevada Jones vs. AI, and Jake Chang vs. The Cricket Crook; it’s an action-packed day of new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale September 6, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back on the internet…

Why would you ever think that? At least BITE SIZED ARCHIE is back in print to take your mind away from that madness! BITE SIZED ARCHIE returns in the second collection of the thought-provoking (sure, why not) and satirical (most definitely) webcomic! The gang from Riverdale go way past meta and right into real as they tackle the world of today in their weekly strips. Both charming and sardonic, these comics reflect all the little things in life, pop culture and beyond. Packed with behind-the-scenes content from the creative team, you can’t miss this sequel compilation!

Script: Ron Cacace

Art: Vincent Lovallo

Cover: Vincent Lovallo

978-1-64576-877-7

$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN

6 3/8 x 8”

112 pp, Full Color Trade Paperback

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/6

Pub Date: 10/10

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Your Favorite Bookstore

Read it Digitally on comiXology

BRAND NEW STORY! “Power of Three.” Amber Nightstone, Sabrina’s new nemesis, refuses to be defeated, and her power in numbers is growing. Now with two brand new comrades by her side, Jade and Sapphire, Amber has a thirst for power. She decides to kidnap any magic-doers she can find, including members of Sabrina’s family. Sequestering them away to gain their magical insights, Sabrina’s going to have to go at defeating Amber and her cronies alone… unless she can find other magical beings to help her out. All that plus more magical Sabrina content!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Holly G!, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Mr. Lodge tries to make the “Western of Tomorrow,” but Nevada Jones has to save him from the nightmare of today in this Westworld-inspired story! Then, when the proceeds for a charity cricket match suddenly go missing, it’s up to Betty, Veronica, Raj and Jake Chang to unmask the Cricket Crook.

Script: Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco

Pencils: Pat Kennedy, Steven Butler

Inks: Bob Smith, Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/6

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS