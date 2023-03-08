Welcome to Riverdale, Jola Kitt!

Today’s BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: ROCK N ROLL introduces drummer Jola Kitt and her band Rock Candi — but that’s not the biggest news!

In the new story by Holly G!, Betty and Veronica are sick of playing second fiddle and quit The Archies, teaming up with new kid Jola to form Rock Candi. Betty is having second thoughts, but is that a new romance on the horizon? Someone unexpected is showing some interest and that might take her mind off things!

You can preview that monumental story below, along with the complete Josie classic, "Brawn is Beautiful" by Frank Doyle and Dan DeCarlo