Writer David Gallaher to script The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 One-Shot

Archie Comics is pleased to announce that David Gallaher (Only Living Girl, High Moon) will script a new story for THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS: THE SHIELD #1 based on Rob Liefeld’s artwork.

THE SHIELD IS BACK! America’s first patriotic superhero, The Shield, has persevered through countless challenges and always manages to come out on top! But what happens when forces beyond anyone’s control threaten The Shield’s legacy of fighting for truth and justice? Follow Joe Higgins as The Shield (and get ready for some surprises!) in this new one-shot comic featuring art by Rob Liefeld and a story by David Gallaher.

THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS: THE SHIELD #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Script: Rob Liefeld, David Gallaher

Art: Rob Liefeld, Jack Morelli

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR A Main Cover: Rob Liefeld

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR B Var: Francesco Francavilla

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR C Var: Aaron Lopresti

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR D Var: David Mack

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR E Var: Jerry Ordway

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR F Var: Top Secret Rob Liefeld

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR G Var: Rob Liefeld Sketch Variant

On Sale Date: 6/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.