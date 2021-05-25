New Releases for 5/26/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 5/26/21!
ARCHIE GIANT COMICS THRILL (TP)
You’ll be thrilled with this new collection of over 400 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, filled with fun, humor and charm!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-937-8
$9.99 US
5 1/4 x 8”
224 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/26
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #5
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “THE BIG DILL!” Jughead asks Betty for a favor. He’s heard about a sport called “Pickleball” which is a cross between tennis and ping pong, and he wants her help in an upcoming tournament, in which the main prize is a “Big Dill.” Jughead loves pickles and wants to win! Betty, who loves any chance to play a new sport, agrees—but will they have what it takes to face-off against the Pickleball masters, Veronica and Hiram Lodge?!
Script: Tania Del Rio
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 5/26
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
