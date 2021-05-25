New Releases for 5/26/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 5/26/21!



To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS THRILL (TP)

You’ll be thrilled with this new collection of over 400 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, filled with fun, humor and charm!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-937-8

$9.99 US

5 1/4 x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/26

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #5

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “THE BIG DILL!” Jughead asks Betty for a favor. He’s heard about a sport called “Pickleball” which is a cross between tennis and ping pong, and he wants her help in an upcoming tournament, in which the main prize is a “Big Dill.” Jughead loves pickles and wants to win! Betty, who loves any chance to play a new sport, agrees—but will they have what it takes to face-off against the Pickleball masters, Veronica and Hiram Lodge?!

Script: Tania Del Rio

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/26

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on ComiXology!