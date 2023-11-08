The Pussycats rock(et) out in JOSIE ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR!

Josie and the Pussycats go on an out-of-this-world adventure in today’s one-shot comic, JOSIE ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR!

In an all-new story by Holly G!, the band gets a special invite to perform the world’s first gig in space, on a chartered orbital flight run by Mr. Cabot and Mr. Lodge. Everything goes perfectly smoothly, of course! (Just kidding.) There’s also a historic special guest appearance in this one you’ll have to scroll down to discover yourself.

That’s followed by a treasure trove of classic Josie McCoy yarns including her very first by Frank Doyle and Dan DeCarlo from SHE’S JOSIE #1, a ghostly pirate adventure, and a comedic gem starring longtime Josie pal Pepper Smith by Tom DeFalco and Pat & Tim Kennedy that you can read in full below.

It’s a ton of fun with some truly great stories honoring 60 years of a pop culture icon, and you grab your own keepsake copy right here!