New Archie Comics Releases for 11/8/23

Josie and the Pussycats take flight, Archie and The Shield stop a super-baddie, and Ethel needs Jughead’s help to save Christmas, all in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 8, 2023:

BRAND NEW STORY! “ROCK Cats!” Josie & the Pussycats are about to put on the concert of a lifetime… in space! Then, celebrate 60 years of Josie McCoy with some iconic classic stories!

Script: Holly G!

Pencils: Holly G!

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, the Shield enlists Archie in finding a dangerous artifact before the winter celebration becomes a disaster! Then, CHRISTMAS IS CANCELED!? When Ethel reads a rumor online that Santa won’t be delivering presents to Riverdale this year, everyone is up in arms! Could this be true or is it just internet misinformation?

Script: Ian Flynn, Ron Cacace

Pencils: Pat Kennedy, Rex Lindsey

Inks: Lily Butler, Rex Lindsey

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli, Rex Lindsey

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 11/8

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

