New Archie Comics Releases for 11/8/23

Josie and the Pussycats take flight, Archie and The Shield stop a super-baddie, and Ethel needs Jughead’s help to save Christmas, all in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 8, 2023:
BRAND NEW STORY! “ROCK Cats!” Josie & the Pussycats are about to put on the concert of a lifetime… in space! Then, celebrate 60 years of Josie McCoy with some iconic classic stories!
Script: Holly G!
Pencils: Holly G!
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/8
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, the Shield enlists Archie in finding a dangerous artifact before the winter celebration becomes a disaster! Then, CHRISTMAS IS CANCELED!? When Ethel reads a rumor online that Santa won’t be delivering presents to Riverdale this year, everyone is up in arms! Could this be true or is it just internet misinformation?
Script: Ian Flynn, Ron Cacace
Pencils: Pat Kennedy, Rex Lindsey
Inks: Lily Butler, Rex Lindsey
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli, Rex Lindsey
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 11/8
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
