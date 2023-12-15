The Jaguar saves Christmas (with help!) in ARCHIE DIGEST #346!

The Jaguar drops the ball during a Christmas heist and Moose makes the gang run a tough holiday obstacle course in this week’s ARCHIE DIGEST #346!

Following his adventure last week in WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST #31, Ralph Hardy (a.k.a. the Silver Age Jaguar!) is back in a new tale by Bill Golliher where he has to save Christmas once again. There’s just one problem: after a few too many Christmas cookies, his magical belt doesn’t fit. Relatable!

Then, Big Moose is helping the gang run a marathon for charity during the holidays, but the athletic Mr. Mason has made it into a Santa-sized challenge. It all goes down in a hilarious new story by Alex Simmons and Bill Galvan.

And that’s just for starters! In true Archie digest fashion, we’ve got nearly 200 pages of festive fun from the Archie Archives, including the complete Little Archie classic, “A Bone to Pick,” by Dexter Taylor, which you can read in full below. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your stocking stuffable copy here, and have a jolly comics-filled weekend!