A ferocious first look at THE JAGUAR!

February’s new Archie one-shot THE JAGUAR marks the return of a fan-favorite hero from our Crusaders stable, the mighty feline phenom, Ivette Velez! She debuted in the 2012 NEW CRUSADERS series and the new comic follows her down to Peru where she has to tangle with a mysterious apex predator. Writer Keryl Brown Ahmed (of BIG ETHEL ENERGY fame!) pens a beautiful tale of heritage and heroics with dazzling art by Tango that literally leaps off the page. Speaking of Tango, we just received an early look at their kinetic inked pages and we’re sharing those with you below (lucky!). You can reserve your full-color collectible copy at your local comic shop here, and tell them Archie sent you!