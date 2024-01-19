“The Cult of That Wilkin Boy” grows stronger in a new one-shot!

The classic Archie Comics character’s horror revival continues in April’s THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY: INITIATION!



The classic Archie Comics character Bingo Wilkin gained an all-too terrifying new fandom in last year’s THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY comic from the Archie Horror imprint. This April, we follow Bingo’s terrifying journey into the depths of fame with a new installment, CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY: INITIATION.

The original creative team, horror comics master Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and artist Dan Schoening (Ghostbusters), will reunite to pick up where we left off: Bingo, having dallied with infernal forces and gained the upper hand (for now!), is at the height of his power. But instead of basking in the glow of his evil cult following, he’s recruiting innocent souls for a dark project as a music manager. What happened to his dreams of rock superstardom, and can he somehow find a way back?

“I’m so excited to have the chance to write a new Bingo story,” Bunn said. “INITIATION stands completely on its own as a fun, dark little horror tale. But, for those who have read THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY, it continues the tale of deviltry and supernatural shenanigans in an exciting way. Returning to this world, I wanted to tell a tale that was a natural progression for Bingo but was also an amplification of the nightmarish horror that surrounds him.”

Bingo first appeared in 1968’s THAT WILKIN BOY #1, launching a fan-favorite spinoff to the core Archie titles that ran for 14 years, with the hook of a popular teenage rock band. The new series of WILKIN BOY horror one-shots takes the opportunity of that wholesome starting point to explore the dark side of clout-chasing ambition and fame, in the chilling milieu of satanic cults.

“When we released THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY last year, we knew we had something special. I mean, how could we not with a team like Cullen and Dan?” said Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante. “What was so apparent was that people were drawn to this story because of its concept and the gorgeous storytelling and art style, and as such, were willing to learn more about the character of Bingo Wilkin in the process. In this year’s release, we’re taking Bingo’s harrowing journey a step further, in a Behind the Music-esque exploration of man’s rise, fall, and rise again. Plus even more demons than ever before, both literally and metaphorically!”

THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY: INITIATION, with an open-to-order variant cover by Robert Hack, inks by Ben Galvan, colors by Matt Herms and lettering by Jack Morelli, releases April 24 in comic shops nationwide and will be available for pre-order in comics shops on January 26.



CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY: INITIATION (ONE-SHOT)



Returning to the world of last year’s successful THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY, Bingo is now a music manager—and the devil incarnate. He’s initiating others by exchanging their souls for stardom. But is this what he really wants out of life? Is this what he worked so hard for? Bingo embarks on a quest to return to his first love: performing music. But the road back to superstardom isn’t going to be an easy one, and it’s going to take a lot of souls to get there.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Dan Schoening, Ben Galvan

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Schoening, Luis Antonio Delgado

Variant Cover: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 4/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.