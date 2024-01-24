Home News On Sale Today New Archie Comics Releases for 1/24/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 1/24/24

Panel from an Archie Comics story. Weatherbee and Ms. Grundy each get a surprise valentine and react with surprise.

Moose makes a play for love and the mischeivous Heartbreaker debuts in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale January 24, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

Archie and Betty, in their superhero costumes as Pureheart and SuperTeen, respectively, float in the sky and kiss with hearts around their heads.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #347

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Moose appears to choose practicing for the Big Game over planning a Valentine’s surprise for Midge—until he reveals her surprise on the football field! Then, meet HEARTBREAKER in his first appearance! Sabrina has accidentally released Heartbreaker, the Anti-Cupid, upon Riverdale! Will Sabrina be able to capture him before he ruins Valentine’s Day for everyone?

Script: Daniel Kibblesmith, Francis Bonnet
Pencils: Rex Lindsey, Holly G!
Inks: Rex Lindsey, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Rex Lindsey, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/24
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Read it Digitally on comiXology
Subscribe to the Series!

 

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

 

Betty and Veronica talk about Veronica's past loves, all of whom she has a framed photo of hanging up in her room.Betty is decorating a Christmas tree and complains that Veronica isn't helping her. Veronica says she's decorating Archie, who is covered in lipstick marks.

Comments are closed.