New Archie Comics Releases for 1/24/24

Moose makes a play for love and the mischeivous Heartbreaker debuts in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale January 24, 2024:
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #347
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Moose appears to choose practicing for the Big Game over planning a Valentine’s surprise for Midge—until he reveals her surprise on the football field! Then, meet HEARTBREAKER in his first appearance! Sabrina has accidentally released Heartbreaker, the Anti-Cupid, upon Riverdale! Will Sabrina be able to capture him before he ruins Valentine’s Day for everyone?
Script: Daniel Kibblesmith, Francis Bonnet
Pencils: Rex Lindsey, Holly G!
Inks: Rex Lindsey, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Rex Lindsey, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/24
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
