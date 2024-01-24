New Archie Comics Releases for 1/24/24

Moose makes a play for love and the mischeivous Heartbreaker debuts in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale January 24, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #347

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Moose appears to choose practicing for the Big Game over planning a Valentine’s surprise for Midge—until he reveals her surprise on the football field! Then, meet HEARTBREAKER in his first appearance! Sabrina has accidentally released Heartbreaker, the Anti-Cupid, upon Riverdale! Will Sabrina be able to capture him before he ruins Valentine’s Day for everyone?

Script: Daniel Kibblesmith, Francis Bonnet

Pencils: Rex Lindsey, Holly G!

Inks: Rex Lindsey, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Rex Lindsey, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/24

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS