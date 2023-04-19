Bingo Wilkin is back, but scary this time!

Jughead’s cousin Bingo is getting a chilling makeover today in THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY, an all-new one-shot thriller from Archie Horror!

In a new book-length story by horror master Cullen Bunn and artist Dan Schoening — the scream team from last year’s CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SALEM — Bingo Wilkin, who once starred in the long-running comics series THAT WILKIN BOY — is now a world-famous rock star with an insatiable hunger for more. He meets a nefarious dark presence who offers to give him what he wants . . . for a price. And what happens next is not at all what you might expect!

You can peek into Bingo’s horrifying new world below, and grab your own soon-to-be collectible copy here!