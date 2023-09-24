Sleigh bells are ringing (already?!) in ARCHIE’S CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND!

There’s a bit of a chill in the air, and you know what that means: Christmas! Well, maybe we’re a bit early for that, but it’s never too early for Christmas comics, like this week’s ARCHIE’S CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND!

Archie has long been known as “The Official Comic Book of Christmas,” and for good reason! For more than 80 years, it’s been an annual tradition around here to decorate our comics and digest magazines with festive yuletide stories, covers, pin-ups and puzzles all throughout the season. And this year we’re starting now with this gorgeous trade paperback collection, perfectly sized for stockings.

WONDERLAND collects all-time classic Christmas stories from each decade of Archie history, including “Santa In Blue” by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Harry Lucey, which you can read in full below. If you’re new to Archie-style Christmas, that one will give you a good taste of what’s in store: sweet, hilarious stories that will warm even the Grinchiest hearts on the coldest nights of the year.

Once you’re caught up, you can get yours right here, and have a merry everything!