Veronica gets in the spirit in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #328!

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Mr. Lodge tells Veronica her credit cards are cancelled. She asks how she'll survive and he tells her to get a job.

Mr. Lodge has hit his limit — credit card limit, that is! — and Veronica is in trouble. But some Halloween spirit can set things right in this week’s BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #328!

Cover of BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #328. Veronica, Archie, and Betty are wearing Halloween costumes and leaning on a carved jack-o-lantern. Veronica and Betty are wearing superhero costumes and Archie is dressed as Frankenstein's monster.Honestly, nothing can be a more horrifying scare for Veronica Lodge than being forced to get a job (shiver!) but that’s exactly what dear old dad demands when she goes on a huge spending spree. Seeing as how this is Spooky Season, though, Ron turns that frown into a ghoulish grin by opening up a Halloween Store. That should be great, but Mr. Lodge should have been a little more clear about where she expresses her entrepreneurial spirit. Read on in “That’s the Spirit!” by Dan Parent! 

You can preview that one below, along with the complete Betty-starring classic “I’ll Fall For You” by Archie Legend Al Hartley. After that, you’ll need some more Halloween treats, so grab your own copy here for nearly 200 pages of classic Archie fun this weekend!

 

Interior story page from BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST #328.

