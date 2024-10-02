Mother Striga haunts the pages of ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR!

A nice and normal Halloween party? Not if bad witch Amber Nightstone can help it! The spookiness goes down in today’s ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR!

When Sabrina’s nemesis Amber shows up, it’s never good news, and it’s even worse when her nefarious pals Jade and Sapphire are with her. But can it get worse than even that? It sure can! As you may remember from SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR a few weeks ago, Amber has conjured up Mother Striga, the first witch and the biggest baddie Sabrina has yet to face. And it looks like she’s starting to get some of Riverdale’s most prominent residents under her spell. It all goes down in “Party Hardly!” by Ian Flynn and Steven & Lily Butler!

You can preview that one below, along with the complete Halloween classic “Masque-Raiding” starring the superhero known as The Web, also by Ian with art by Bill & Ben Galvan. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own spooky collectible copy here!