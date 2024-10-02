Home Free Comic Mother Striga haunts the pages of ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR!

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Jughead, in a zombie costume, stands in front of a spooky house with tombstones and jack-o-lanterns in front. Sabrina flies in on a broom and says she got his message. He says if they don't get ahead of this, it's going to be a bigger hassle later.

A nice and normal Halloween party? Not if bad witch Amber Nightstone can help it! The spookiness goes down in today’s ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR!

Archie and Jughead, wearing Halloween costumes, stand in a cemetery in front of Eyegore Estates, a creepy rundown haunted house, at night. Carved jack-o-lanterns are on the ground and Jughead is snacking on candy from his trick or treat bucket. Sabrina floats behind them on a broom, and an image of the Wicked Trinity -- Amber, Sapphire, and Jade -- floats behind them against the backdrop of a full moon. Amber is holding flames in an open palm. Bats fly above them.When Sabrina’s nemesis Amber shows up, it’s never good news, and it’s even worse when her nefarious pals Jade and Sapphire are with her. But can it get worse than even that? It sure can! As you may remember from SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR a few weeks ago, Amber has conjured up Mother Striga, the first witch and the biggest baddie Sabrina has yet to face. And it looks like she’s starting to get some of Riverdale’s most prominent residents under her spell. It all goes down in “Party Hardly!” by Ian Flynn and Steven & Lily Butler!

You can preview that one below, along with the complete Halloween classic “Masque-Raiding” starring the superhero known as The Web, also by Ian with art by Bill & Ben Galvan. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own spooky collectible copy here!

 

Interior story page from ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR 2024.

