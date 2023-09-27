New Archie Comics Releases for 9/27/23

Halloween officially kicks off today, and Ethel Muggs is back in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale September 27, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! The Ghost Fox puts the “Ghost” part of his alias to good use when he agrees to host a Halloween party with Veronica. And he’ll have to be sly like a fox to move quickly between there and the haunted house he also agreed to run with Betty! Then, while shopping at the thrift store for vintage Halloween costumes, Betty finds the perfect vintage denim jacket—but it comes with a price, and that’s not what’s on the tag! The Mighty Crusaders are on the scene to save Betty from a literal fashion disaster!

Script: Dan Parent, Rob Sinnott

Pencils: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan

Inks: Bob Smith, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/27

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

Ethel is hard at work on her journalistic venture in Riverdale, writing a history of her beloved hometown. She’s learning so much about the place she once called home—and not just about its landmarks! Ethel learns some heart-wrenching truths about Ms. Grundy’s personal life, and in doing so is tasked with special request on behalf of her favorite teacher. She’s determined to give Ms. Grundy the fairytale ending she deserved—but what about her own love life? It’s clear that Moose is interested, but is Ethel ready to settle down or see what options are out there for her? Before she can truly make up her mind, she must confront a part of her past she’d rather leave behind: her relationship with Jughead.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Cover: Siobhan Keenan

978-1-64576-866-1

$17.99 US / $21.99 CAN

6 x 9”

208 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/27

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Your Favorite Bookstore!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS