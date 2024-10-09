New Archie Comics Releases for 10/9/24

Trick and Treat wreak some Halloween havoc at a festive cooking contest in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 9, 2024:
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #144
BRAND NEW STORY! When Trick and Treat come across a Halloween-themed cooking contest, they can’t resist getting involved. Before they know it, Archie and his friends’ entries are transformed into truly frightful dishes!
Script: Tania del Rio
Pencils: Holly G!
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/9
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
