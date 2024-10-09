New Archie Comics Releases for 10/9/24

Trick and Treat wreak some Halloween havoc at a festive cooking contest in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 9, 2024:

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #144

BRAND NEW STORY! When Trick and Treat come across a Halloween-themed cooking contest, they can’t resist getting involved. Before they know it, Archie and his friends’ entries are transformed into truly frightful dishes!

Script: Tania del Rio

Pencils: Holly G!

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/9

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

