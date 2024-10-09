Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 10/9/24

Panel from an Archie Comics story. Chuck is wearing a pirate costume and Jughead is in a vampire costume at a Halloween party. Chuck asks him when he volunteered for duty and he saus when he heard there were free goodies and snacks for all the volunteers.

Trick and Treat wreak some Halloween havoc at a festive cooking contest in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 9, 2024:

Cover of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #144. Archie and Jughead are wearing Halloween costumes and spilling out their candy from trick or treating. Archie is dressed as Cosmo the Merry Martian and Jughead is wearing his superhero costume.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #144

BRAND NEW STORY! When Trick and Treat come across a Halloween-themed cooking contest, they can’t resist getting involved. Before they know it, Archie and his friends’ entries are transformed into truly frightful dishes!

Script: Tania del Rio
Pencils: Holly G!
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/9
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of LAUGH #9. Archie, Jughead, and Jughead's dog Hot Dog are wind surfing. Jughead says, "Whatever happened to the dog that was happy to just fetch sticks?"

 

Cover of PEP #389. Archie and Veronica are snuggling on a couch watching a sci-fi movie on TV while Veronica's parents look on from behind a wall. Veronica says extraterrestrials could be on earth right now keeping an eye on them. Archie notices the parents and says the aliens will have to get on line.

