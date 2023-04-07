She-Fox and Pow-Girl take the lead in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #24!

We’re kicking off the weekend with two power-packed superhero adventures in the new issue of WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST!

First up is “Foxy Ladies” by our resident Archie Action expert Ian Flynn and artist Holly G! In this one, She-Fox is back but she’s facing off against . . . another She-Fox?! This looks like a problem for Betty and Veronica — a.k.a. Super Teen and Power Teen — to sort out if they can!

Then we have the return of the pugilistic Pow-Girl in an all-new origin story by comics legends Tom DeFalco and Dan Parent! You may remember her from WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #128 a couple weeks ago, and if so, you’ll thrill to the ongoing saga Tom and Dan have cooked up.

All of that kicks off nearly 200 pages of classic fun from the Archie Archives, and you can start reading now with the complete extra-sized Detective Betty Cooper classic, “Super Sleuther” by Bob Bolling and Doug Crane below. Once you’re caught up, you can score your own copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!