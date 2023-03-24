The powerhouse Pow-Girl returns in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #128!

This week’s WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #128 has two all-new action-packed adventures, including the return of a long-lost Archie superhero!

In “Presenting Pow-Girl” by Tom DeFalco and Dan Parent, the enigmatic masked powerhouse thinks taking out Pureheart will give her a shot at joining the Mighty Crusaders. Maybe so, but he’ll have to recover from her knockout blows first! Eagle-eyed fans will recognize Pow-Girl from a short-lived run in the 1970s, written by none other than Superman co-creator Jerry Siegel!

Then, cattle rustler detective Nevada Jones is back for more ranch-side action! In “Roam on the Range” by Ian Flynn with gorgeous art by Pat & Tim Kennedy, Archie joins the famous action hero for a cattle drive and pretty soon he’s doing, well, exactly what Archie does!

You can preview both of those below, along with the complete pugilistic classic, "Matchmaker" by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Harry Lucey.