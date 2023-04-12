New Archie Comics Releases for 4/12/23

Pureheart, She-Fox, Ghost Fox, and all the Mighty Crusaders are here in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the new Archie comics on-sale April 12, 2023:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Chain of Command,” Pureheart the Powerful teams up with the Crusaders! But will their powers combined be a match for Bronto, a humanoid rock monster bent on destruction?

Next, in “Mother’s Little Helper,” the hero She-Fox arrives in Riverdale on an important mission: to drive her son Shinji to school! But when terror strikes in the form of a dinosaur supervillain, will She-Fox need some help to take down the t-rex tyrant?

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Holly G, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 4/12

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS