Shark Fiend takes a bite out of BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #316!

Captain Commando returns in this week’s new issue of BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST, and that’s good news because Shark Fiend is here, too!

In “Off the Deep End” by Ian Flynn and Steven Butler, the naval superhero is thankfully on-hand for the opening of Mr. Lodge’s new water park when that fin-headed creep shows up to make a mess of things. As the good captain likes to say, “Time to dive into battle!”

Then, in “Game’s Out” by Francis Bonnet and Rex Lindsey, detective Fu Chang is back after last week’s action-packed installment for a fun mystery at the vintage game shop. Someone’s stolen a prized antique and that’s just the type of thing you need an international detective around for.

You can preview those below, along with the full action-packed Betty Cooper classic, “What Did You Do This Summer?” by Archie Legends Bob Bolling and Doug Crane!