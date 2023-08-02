New Archie Comics Releases for 8/2/23

The villainous Shark Fiend swims on over for Shark Week in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 2, 2023:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Captain Commando makes an appearance at the Lodge Water Park and comes face-to-fin with an unexpected visitor! And Detective Fu Chang is on the case at the Riverdale Museum in a fun Knives Out parody!

Script: Ian Flynn, Francis Bonnet

Pencils: Steven Butler, Rex Lindsey

Inks: Lily Butler, Rex Lindsey

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli, Rex Lindsey

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 8/2

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!

We’ve got 1,000 more pages of hijinks and hilarity for our adoring fans! In this oversized, PRESTIGE collection of entertaining Archie Comics stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-861-6

$15.99 US / $19.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/2

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct From the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Your Favorite Bookstore

Read it Digitally on comiXology

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS