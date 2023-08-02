New Archie Comics Releases for 8/2/23

The villainous Shark Fiend swims on over for Shark Week in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 2, 2023:
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Captain Commando makes an appearance at the Lodge Water Park and comes face-to-fin with an unexpected visitor! And Detective Fu Chang is on the case at the Riverdale Museum in a fun Knives Out parody!
Script: Ian Flynn, Francis Bonnet
Pencils: Steven Butler, Rex Lindsey
Inks: Lily Butler, Rex Lindsey
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli, Rex Lindsey
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 8/2
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
We’ve got 1,000 more pages of hijinks and hilarity for our adoring fans! In this oversized, PRESTIGE collection of entertaining Archie Comics stories!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-861-6
$15.99 US / $19.99 CAN
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
1000 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/2
