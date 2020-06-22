September 2020 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in September 2020. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

BETTY & VERONICA: THE BOND OF FRIENDSHIP (OGN)

Archie’s first-ever original young adult graphic novel, starring everyone’s favorite BFFs Betty and Veronica! There are a number of truths in Riverdale–Archie Andrews will forever be clumsy and love-struck, Jughead Jones has an appetite that can never be satiated, Pop’s will always serve the best burgers and shakes and Betty and Veronica will be best friends no matter what comes between them. But when a career day at Riverdale High has the two BFFs examining their futures, they start to wonder just where they’ll end up—and how their lives may take very different paths. This original graphic novel explores the unbreakable bond that allows Betty and Veronica’s friendship to withstand the tests of space and time.

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Brittney Williams, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Brittney Williams

978-1-64576-985-9

$14.99 US/$17.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/2

RIVERDALE: VARSITY EDITION VOL. 1 (HC)

From Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the writers of the CW’s Riverdale comes RIVERDALE: VARSITY EDITION VOL. 1 — the premium, hardcover collection of the comic series set in the universe of the TV series. Collects issues #1 – 11 and the original one-shot of the Riverdale comic series.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Brian E. Paterson, Britta Lundin, James DeWille, Will Ewing

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Elliot Fernandez, Jim Towe, Alitha Martinez, Bob Smith, Thomas Chu, Andre Szymanowicz, Glenn Whitmore, John Workman, Janice Chiang

Cover: Photo art provided by CW

978-1-64576-950-7

$29.99 US/$32.99 CAN

7 ½ x 11”

HC

288 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/2

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD (TR)

Riverdale’s own bombshell bloodsucker is back! Following the events of the Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica crossover, Veronica returns to her own universe, still a vampire. She’s not the same, and she knows it. And now she needs answers. But she may not be ready for what she’s about to discover! Collects the full four-issue Vampironica: New Blood miniseries.

Script: Frank Tieri, Michael Moreci

Art: Audrey Mok, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

978-1-64576-952-1

$12.99 US/$15.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/23

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #313

Have some fun with Archie in this jumbo-size digest! With a blend of modern and classic stories, puzzles, games, and more special features, you’ll be entertained for days!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/16

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #10

This installment of Archie’s Milestones Jumbo Comics Digest celebrates the world of Archie—all of them, that is! This issue will showcase some of the wildest, most mind-blowing stories, including a few that take a look into the future and stories where Archie meets Archie—yes, you read that right!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

On Sale Date: 9/2

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

THE BEST OF ARCHIE BOOKS 1-3 BOXED SET (BX)

As Archie nears its 80th Anniversary, we present this collection of our all-time best-selling series. This 3-in-1 set features over 1,200 pages of all-time favorite stories covering a span of 80 years, selected and with intros by Archie editors, artists and writers as well as celebrity fans and historians. A great affordable gift set and an amazing value for fans of comics, humor and American pop culture. This colorful boxed set collects the first three volumes of Archie Comics’ Harvey Award-nominated hit series, The Best of Archie Comics, in a gorgeous new slipcase.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Various

978-1-61988-998-9

$24.99 US/$27.99 CAN

TR

1248 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/16

THE BEST OF ARCHIE: CHRISTMAS CLASSICS (TR)

The Holidays come to Riverdale in this can’t miss stocking-stuffer! Packed with 250+ pages of classic Christmas tales, this festive collection is sure to get you in the spirit! Filled with warmth and laughter, this collection has the most humorous and heartwarming holiday stories from the past eight decades. The Best of Archie series is back, and it will make the greatest gift of all!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-954-5

$9.99 US/$12.99 CAN

TR

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/30

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: GOOD CITIZENS #1

Betty and Veronica are two best friends with hearts of gold—and this collection of stories proves just that! Watch as the besties volunteer for kids’ summer reading program, run a fundraiser for Riverdale Children’s Hospital, answer phones at a local telethon and donate something near and dear to Veronica to help the less fortunate.

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 9/30

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #287

You can’t beat 100+ pages of fun and fashion! Read some of the best stories from BFFs Betty and Veronica!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/23

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA BEST FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #284

Everyone loves Riverdale’s sweethearts Betty & Veronica, but now you get a chance to also meet some of their friends! Check out tons of stories, games, puzzles, and more!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/9

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #103

Archie’s universe is as expansive as it is entertaining! Check out over 190 pages of fun, with special guest appearances from the extended Archie cast!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/30

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.